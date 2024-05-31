Listen Live
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Published on May 31, 2024

Trump New York Manhattan Criminal Court

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Former President Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury in Manhattan on 34 felony charges for falsifying business records. The case stems from a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

X (formerly Twitter) has a lot to say about Trump’s convictions! Keep scrolling to see our favorite posts from the former favorite app of the only U.S. president to be convicted of felonies.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11. He faces up to 4 years for each conviction.

The 77-year-old is also still dealing with three other criminal cases.

From CNBC:

The former president was found guilty of falsifying business records that purported to describe legal expenses payments by him and the Trump Organization to Cohen to reimburse the former fixer for the $130,000 payment Cohen personally gave Daniels before the 2016 election.

Donald Trump is expected to appeal the convictions, but do you think he’ll see any jail time?

Let’s see what X has to say!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

