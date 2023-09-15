Watch: Check Out NSYNC’s Top Charting Songs As Fans Beg For A Reunion Tour

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans plead for an NSYNC reunion tour, following their special 2023 VMAs appearance. The iconic boy band’s onscreen reunion sparked a huge increase in searches for “NSYNC reunion tour.” It has us reminiscing on their hits. Check out a gallery of NSYNC’s top charting hits inside.

The iconic boy band has countless hits like “Bye Bye Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me” and more. According to a report from CasinoAlpha.com, NSYNC’s latest reunion at the VMAs sparked a huge 1,150 percent increase in searches for their reunion tour in the U.S. The searches also skyrocketed worldwide by 733 percent.

The 2023 VMAs was NSYNC’s first appearance in 10 years when they presented the VMA for ‘Best Pop’ to winner Taylor Swift.

The group comprised of members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick presented the award to Swift, who excitedly remarked: “Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is!”

Not sure if Swift was referring to a live performance or a possible tour, but fans took their appearance and ran with it.

Fans are already practicing their dance moves:

And, their reactions to the band’s alleged reunion:

Fans are still GUSHING at the thought:

Check out their top 10 songs according to the Billboard charts to prepare for the NSYNC tour that may or may not ever happen:

