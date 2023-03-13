Watch: Halle Bailey Debuted ‘The Little Mermaid’ Official Trailer At The Oscars

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The trailer and poster for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the live-action reimagining of the studio’s animated musical classic, have arrived. The film’s stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy debuted the trailer moments ago on ABC’s live broadcast of the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Check out stills from the film and watch the trailer inside.

Visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall shares a reimagined world of beloved Disney princess Ariel (Bailey), who is the beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (“grown-ish”) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Prince Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (“Luca”) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as Queen Selina; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula.

The official trailer opens with a man screaming, “All hands on deck. Abandon ship!” Viewers see a beautiful Ariel emerge from under the sea saving Prince Eric from drowning. There’s a message from King Triton throughout the trailer, warning Princess Ariel of the dangers trusting humans on land. In his opposition, fans see an evil Ursula explaining how the little mermaid’s truest desires could be fulfilled. The trailer concluded with some of Bailey’s most angelic vocals.

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Marshall (“Chicago,” “Mary Poppins Returns”)with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (“Life of Pi,” “Finding Neverland”). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Grease Live!”), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (“Tony Bennett: An American Classic”), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver (“The Lion King”) serving as executive producer.

The brand new soundtrack for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is available now to Pre-Save, Pre-Add or Pre-Order here. Be sure to catch The Little Mermaid, which opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

Watch the official trailer:

See still photos from the film below:

Watch: Halle Bailey Debuted ‘The Little Mermaid’ Official Trailer At The Oscars was originally published on globalgrind.com