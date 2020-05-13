It was reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson were pregnant with their second baby girl. The rumors were quickly shot down via tweets from Khloe Kardashian “SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”
Being a Woman in the limelight, dealing with pregnancy rumors, whether it was true or not, becomes a part of the deal. Sometimes it’s easier to hide the baby bump until they are ready to share with the world themselves. Tricks that have worked are high waisted pants, large purses, oversized coats, big graphic tees, ‘chest up’ photos, and the good ol’ fashion just staying out of the public eye.
Here are a few celebrities who were successfully able to hide their pregnancies starting with the GOAT Beyoncé
Ways Celebrities Hide Their Pregnancies was originally published on kysdc.com
1. Beyoncé
2. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
While filming season 6 of Scandal, Kerry hid her pregnancy with clothing choices, set props, and co-stars placements were planned specifically to help disguise her baby bump.
3. Cardi B
Cardi B waited until she was about 7 months pregnant to reveal she and Off Set were expecting baby Kulture.
4. Kylie Jenner
Oversized clothing and staying lowkey were Kylie Jenner’s go-to tricks with hiding her pregnancy
5. Viola DavisSource:Getty
No one knew Viola Davis was pregnant until Octavia Spencer spilled the beans that she gave birth to her daughter “like, two days ago” back in 2011
6. Adele
In 2012 Adele graced the BRIT Awards red carpet 5 months pregnant