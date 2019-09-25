Fashion and beauty trends always repeat themselves. Lately there has been a lot of love shown to the 1990’s era. Darker lipsticks, black lip liners, and golden hues have been spied on your favorite celebrities as well as on the runway. This trend has beauty brands breaking out their retro shades for the masses.
If you’re going to recreate a 1990’s makeup look, you’ll need a few items. Although lip liners are an essential part of any woman’s beauty routine, in the liners used in the 90’s were usually darker and more pronounced. The lining of the lip was just as important as the colors used. Having a set of black, brown or wine red liners on deck will hell you execute the perfect 90’s pout.
Lipstick from the 90’s followed a specific color palette. Darker hues were the way to go. Browns, dark reds, golds, and blacks were the colors that made the ultimate statement. Bright pinks and iridescent colors were for the 80’s.
Lastly, if you really want to body the look, add a faux mole between your nose and lip.
If you want to jump on the trend of the 90’s pucker, here are 10 brands paying homage to that era.
Welcome To The 90’s: 10 Lipstick Brands That Pay Homage To The Era was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. HUDABEAUTY POWER BULLET MATTE LIPSTICK, $25.00
Pull off a sultry pout with Huda Beauty’s Power Bullet Throwbacks collection. Ranging from nude to brown, this line highlights every single mood of lipsticks from the 90’s. Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan said in a press release, “We pushed our manufacturer to make sure that the pigmentation and quality of every shade was consistent.” The 8 lipstick collection can be shopped at Sephora for $25.00.
2. FENTY BEAUTY STUNNA UNDEFEATED, $24.00
Earlier this year, Rihanna released a collection of Stunna Lip Paints that offered a wide range of highly-pigmented, glorious colors. Of the collective was Undefeated, a dark grape matte lippie. What I love about this color is no matter your complexion, it is sure to make your skin POP! You can find Undefeated, along with other 90’s-inspired colors at FentyBeauty.com for $24.00.
3. DOSES OF COLOR SUPERNATURAL LIPSTICK, $18.00
Makeup artist Alexander Echeverri used Karrueche’s face as a canvas to execute the perfect 1990’s look. He used Doses of Color’s Supernatural lipstick, lined with MAC Cosmetics cork lipliner, and Dior Makeup’s Rosewood Lip Gloss.
4. KIM KARDASHIAN’S 90’s MATTE LIPSTICK, $18
Media and now beauty mogul Kim Kardashian decided to create an entire collection dedicated to the 1990’s Era. The collection includes eyeshadow palettes, 6 matte lipsticks, 6 lip liners, and eyeliner.
5. KAT VON D STUDDED KISS CREME LIPSTICK CAPSULE COLLECTION, $20.00
Kat Von D’s Studded collection isn’t dedicated to the 90’s, but the shades definitely could’ve lived and thrived there. The 6 color collection consists of warm, autumn-inspired hues that embody the grunge era to a T.
6. NYX LIP LINGERIE PUSH-UP LONG-LASTING LIPSTICK, $9.00
With 12 shades ranging from Toffee Nude to Warm Brown Nude, you can go crazy recreating 90’s looks with these lipsticks. With such an affordable price point, feel free to stock up and experiment with all colors!
7. ELF COSMETICS LIQUID MATTE LIPSTICK IN COFFEE, $6.00
If you haven’t noticed by now, the 90’s vibe lived for a nice coffee brown. It was a vibe that is perfect for the upcoming fall season. Elf Cosmetics Liquid Matte Lipstick in coffee (ELFCosmetics.com, $6.00) is exactly what you need to execute a fly, retro look.
8. MENTED COSMETICS DARK NIGHT SEMI-MATTE LIPSTICK, $16.50
Mented Cosmetics Dark Night Semi-Matte Lipstick is so 90’s its ridiculous. The smooth, chocolate tone is mixed with enough brown and pink to highlight any complexion. For some women, it will serve as a nude, and for others, it will give you the perfect pop of color.
9. NARS VELVET LIP GLIDE – DEVIANT, $26.00
Nars Velvet Lip Guide in the deviant shade is turning up the heat! This deep burgundy color is everything your makeup bag needs, and more.
10. JUVIA’S PLACE THE QUEEN GLOSS: FUMI X JUVIA, $10.00
Whether you’re aiming for a grunge look or you’re simply in the mood for an ultra dark and ultra sultry lippie, Juvia’s Place The Queen Gloss is exactly what you need. This gloss is not quite black, but offers a subtle hint of color will elevate your entire look.