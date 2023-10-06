‘What You Need To Know:’ New Border Wall, Safe(ish) Flight, and More

Sybil’s Birthday Shout-Outs

Tony Dungy. 68

Trevor Lawrence, 24 (Jaguars coach)

Lamman Rucker, 52 (Why Did I Get Married, Meet The Browns)

Lebron James, JR, 19 (Bronny)

Addison Rae, 23

Remembering:

Fannie Lou Hamer (Civil Rights activist who died in 1977)

Johnny Nash (1940-2020)

1. Despite Vow to the Contrary, Biden Administration Approves New Border Wall Construction Source:Getty Despite Vow to the Contrary, Biden Administration Approves New Border Wall Construction What You Need to Know: The White House recently announced it will waive 26 federal laws in south Texas to make way for border wall construction. This move marks a significant policy reversal for the Biden administration. During the 2020 campaign, candidate Joe Biden stated, “There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.” The Biden administration announced the Department of Homeland Security asked to waive 26 environmental laws tied to the end of the fiscal year, to allow border wall construction along the Rio Grande Valley. Reports indicate this area has witnessed over 200,000 illegal crossings in the past year.

2. Have a Safe(ish) Flight Source:Getty Have a Safe(ish) Flight WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: The aviation industry has been jolted by reports of thousands of jet engine parts installed onto passenger planes with fraudulent safety certificates. The affected engine parts range from small components like screws and bolts to critical units essential for jet propulsion, such as turbine blades. The engine model most severely impacted is the CFM56, which astonishingly holds the record for the highest number of engines ever sold to airlines, exceeding 33,900 units.

3. The Pain of Depression Source:Getty The Pain of Depression What You Need to Know: Pain and depression are closely related. Depression can cause pain—and pain can cause depression. Sometimes pain and depression create a vicious cycle in which pain worsens symptoms of depression, and then the resulting depression worsens feelings of pain. In many people, depression causes unexplained physical symptoms such as back pain or headaches. This kind of pain may be the first or the only sign of depression.

4. Nebraska Imposes a 7-Day Wait For Trans Youth to Start Gender-Affirming Medications Source:Getty Nebraska Imposes a 7-Day Wait For Trans Youth to Start Gender-Affirming Medications WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY What You Need to Know: Nebraska is requiring transgender youth seeking gender-affirming care to wait seven days to start puberty blocking medications or hormone treatments under emergency regulations announced Sunday by the state health department. In addition to waiting seven days, transgender minors are to undergo at least 40 hours of “gender-identity-focused” therapy that are clinically neutral before receiving any medical treatments meant to affirm their gender identities.