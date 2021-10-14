Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Many teens grew up watching the popular teen drama franchise series Degrassi. Its most popular iteration is Degrassi: The Next Generation, which celebrates its 20th anniversary today (October 14).

The series debuted on Canadian Television October 14, 2001. Degrassi: The Next Generation follows the young lives of a group of teens who are always rife with problems. Whether it is about sexuality, growing up, drugs or parents, there is always something going on in the high school and at their homes. The long-running, multiple award-winning series follows the characters in a soap opera-type format as they endure the challenges of transitioning from childhood to adulthood.

There are many versions of the hit Canadian show, from Degrassi High to the most recent version, Degrassi: Next Class. Twenty years later and the next generation is still one of the most impactful iterations of the show.

Many of its cast members have gone on to become some of the biggest names in the business like rapper, executive and actor Drake, formerly known as Aubrey Graham and Jimmy from the popular series. Nina Dobrev, who portrayed Mia on the show, is another cast member who most recently starred in the television series The Vampire Series. Other actors from the show have separated themselves from the spotlight and their whereabouts are unclear.

One of the greatest surprises is when many of the actors reunited to make a special appearance in Drake’s 2018 music video “I’m Upset.”

Since then, we discovered what the stars of Degrassi: The Next Generation are up to since fans saw them in the trendy Canadian series.

Where Are They Now? 20 Years of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ & Here’s What the Cast Is Up To Today was originally published on globalgrind.com