Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The cast of Insecure are going out with a bang. After slaying the cover of Entertainment Weekly, our favorite group of friends brought the style to the red carpet, last night, at the Final Season Premiere Of “Insecure.”

Issa Rae and the rest of the brown beauties who’ve become our TV besties on the beloved HBO series, hit the red carpet in cutouts, feathers and fur.

Issa Rae looked stunning in a camel cutout dress with feather trims. She complete the look with gold strappy sandals and her ultimate accessory, glowing melanin while her co-star and real life friend, Yvonne Orji brought the flair with fur shoulders.

The men of Insecure were also dressed to impress. Jay Ellis wore a black and white sweater set and

Other celeb appearances include KeKe Palmer, who rocked a very casual look on the carpet to Jidenna, who looked dapper in a red two-piece ensemble.

Get into the cast fashions, below:

Whew! Issa Rae Ate And Left No Crumbs In This Camel Cut Out Dress At The ‘Insecure’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com