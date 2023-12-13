Who Has The Most Ejections In NBA History? Hint: It’s Not Draymond Green

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After another wild night in basketball, many are wondering what player actually has the most ejections in NBA history

Do you have any guesses!?

The league has had its fair share of bad boys over the years, and we’re not just talking about the Detroit Pistons of the 80s.

Draymond Green was tossed from last night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns after landing a swinging backhand to the face of Jusuf Nurkic. This is Green’s third ejection this season alone, and some believe he could finally be due for a lengthy suspension.

But would you have guessed that Draymond, as wild and as frantic as he’s been throughout his NBA career, is still 10 ejections away from the league’s leader in that unfavorable statistic? Probably not.

For the record, Draymond wasn’t the only high-profile player who was booted from an NBA game last night. NBA champion and two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic was assessed a one-technical ejection in the Denver Nuggets road game at the Chicago Bulls. The elite center directed profanity at an official and was quickly tossed, much to the dismay of the largely Serbian crowd on hand who was there to watch Joker play. Long story short, Joker called the ref a name that the ref didn’t like being called… then, boom. Jokic was headed to the locker room.

However, let’s get back to today’s topic. Who has the most ejections in NBA history? Keep scrolling to find out – you may be surprised with who made the list!

