Wiz Khalifa Surprises Us With New Mixtape ‘See Ya’

The G.O.A.T from Pittsburgh has done it again. Wiz Khalifa just dropped his surprise summer mixtape, ‘See Ya’ and the world is going crazy over it. ‘See Ya’ contains 25 tracks for your summer backyard kickbacks. With features from Chevy Woods, Lil Vada, & Young Deji, ‘See Ya’ has a track for every mood.

Head boppers like ‘Why Not Not Why’, & ‘Making Enemies’ ft Chevy Woods fit perfectly for a club night with the homies and a couple of extras! Speaking of “the homies”, in track #6 “The Homie”, Wiz speaks about his tight connection with the same home boys he came up with.



Overall, ‘See Ya’ is a fun summer jam mixtape filled with head-bopping kicks and that classic West Coast Wiz sound. Go check out ‘See Ya’ currently streaming on all platforms!

