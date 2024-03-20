Women Winning: Support The Ladies Dominating Rap Music Right Now

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Here is your reminder to support women in music. The girls have been dominating music in recent years, specifically rap music. This era of women in rap brings gifted artists like Latto, Sexyy Red, Flo Milli, and Ice Spice into the spotlight. In honor of Women’s History Month, check out a gallery of the women dominating rap music inside.

Massive top-charting hits, unforgettable performances, iconic features and legendary partnerships are the way many of these stars are quickly rising to the top of the rap game. We saw a young Latto go from Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game” to hitting the ultimate hip hop jackpot. Now, she’s the first female artist to headline Atlanta’s beloved Birthday Bash music festival.

Other artists mentioned on our list found viral fame and rapidly dispelled the criticisms and rumors of being one hit wonders. GloRilla had one of the best year’s with her hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” that governed our 2022 summer and beyond. The Memphis rapper was nominated for her first Grammy under the Best New Artist category, and she has been welcomed into the rap community with open arms. Cardi B embraced GloRilla on her follow up hit “Tomorrow 2,” and the young rapper collaborated with Latto and the late Gangsta Boo on “FTCU.”

Many fans thought Ice Spice would be a one hit wonder after the success of her viral hit “Much (Feelin’ U).” She proved the naysayers wrong by dropping her recent EP Like..?, which features notable fan favorites like “Princess Diana” and “In Ha Mood.”

New women in rap are making waves like Sexyy Red, whose viral hits like “Pound Town” has sent her into super stardom. The St. Louis rapper has since collaborated with some music’s biggest acts like Drake, SZA and more. Another hot new artist on the scene is Atlanta rapper, Anycia, whose song “Back Outside” featuring Latto has captivated the ears of countless. The song’s become a trending sound, making a huge impression across social media. Anycia, like many other artists on this list, has created a voice of her own. Now, she’s carving a lane of her own.

These rap stars really have nothing to prove, because the proof is in the product. Cardi B has had multiple endorsement deals including her collaboration with husband Offset and McDonald’s debuting “The Cardi and Offset” meal. Megan Thee Stallion follows suit with her many partnerships including Nike, CashApp, Netflix and so on.

originally published on globalgrind.com