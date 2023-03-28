To look at the Billboard Hot 100 in its current state, the message behind some of today’s biggest hits is that of independence, assertive confidence and most importantly that you’re probably better off alone after a heartbreak.

There’s Miley Cyrus sitting in the top spot with “Flowers,” a clever flip on Bruno Mars’ own 2013 chart-topper, “When I Was Your Man,” that’s become an anthem for jilted lovers everywhere. Then you’ve got SZA close behind with “Kill Bill” at no. 3, which takes the route of going Swarm-style on an ex-lover. With Ice Spice and PinkPantheress calling the fellas out on their joint No. 6 hit “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” and Coi Leray flipping the script on two-timing males with her no. 9 banger, “Players,” it would be safe to say that music has reached its pinnacle when it comes to the ladies taking no B.S. in relationships.

However, there’s one song taking over the charts that borrows from a past music era where the hitmakers did almost anything to stay in love, which we see reworked in the no. 4 song in the country by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage titled “Creepin’.”

RELATED: Artists Share Their Favorite Love Songs

Now, those who are aware will automatically spot that “Creepin’” is simply a Gen-Z flip of Mario Winans’ far more superior 2004 smash “I Don’t Wanna Know” — more on that later! — which dropped during a peak time of the aforementioned ‘soulful simping.’

In short, some of the artists we regard as icons today had a far different message than what’s circulating on the radio now. While the days of being hard-pressed over a lover who most certainly didn’t deserve your time may be long gone, it doesn’t hurt to reminisce on the painfully good times.

Join us as we look back at Mario Winans and a handful of other favorite singers who proved that simping wasn’t so hard after all. Let us know who you think had the best “please-baby-please” anthems though: 80s? 90s? 2000s?

You Got It Bad! 15 Soulfully Sweet Songs About Simping For Love was originally published on blackamericaweb.com