Young, Black & In Love: The Celebrity Couples We Can’t Stop Rooting For [Gallery]

Published on October 7, 2025

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers - young black power couples

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Love is having a moment, and young, Black celebrity couples are taking over our timelines. From red carpets to courtside seats, these rising and flourishing stars are redefining what modern partnership looks like in the public eye. These pairings show that Black love is both alive and thriving. It is evolving, flourishing, and serving looks while doing so. Check out a gallery of these Black power couples we can’t stop rooting for inside.

When Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers announced their engagement, it felt like a full-circle moment. Fans have watched their journey from young Hollywood dreamers to a couple grounded in friendship, alignment, and growth. Their union embodies a new era of love stories where ambition meets emotional maturity. Destiny and Powers became a refreshing reminder that partnership can elevate both individuals and the relationship as a whole.

Across entertainment, music, and sports, duos like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, and Serayah and Joey Bada$$ show that connection and creativity go hand in hand. These couples share a chemistry that transcends fame because it’s rooted in what appears to be respect, authenticity, and shared vision.

Meanwhile, love looks just as beautiful in the quieter moments. Whether it’s Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley building their blended family filled with joy or Jalen Hurts and Bryonna Burrows keeping things private yet powerful, these relationships remind us that Black love is layered, lasting, and luminous.

Check out the gallery below for young Black celebrity couples who continue to inspire us with their love, alignment, and undeniable star power:

1. Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers

Source:Instagram

Engaged and glowing. Their love radiates growth and grace.

2. Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre

Source:Instagram

The actress and British actor are the Internet’s latest obsession. Both sharing passion and easefully becoming an artistic power match.

3. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Source:Instagram

Fashion royalty with two beautiful sons, a daughter and effortless chemistry. These two are definitely a crowd favorite and a whole lot of fun.

4. Bryonna Burrows & Jalen Hurts

Source:Instagram

The private but powerful couple balances love and legacy.

5. Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley

Source:Instagram

Parenthood, passion, and partnership look good on them.

6. Megan Thee Stallion & Clay Thompson

Source:Instagram

Courtside glam meets Houston Hot Girl energy. These two were an unexpected match made in heaven.

7. Serayah & Joey Bada$$

Source:Instagram

The rapper and actress pair artistry and intimacy effortlessly. 

