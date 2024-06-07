Your Skin Will Love You Thanks To These 5 SPF Products Perfect For The Summer

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Warmer weather calls for a revamp of your summertime skin routine. During the winter, our skin tends to be drier. Frigid temperatures require heavier moisturizers to keep your face hydrated. But as the spring and summer months roll around, wearing a lightweight moisturizer and increasing sunscreen can keep your skin in good shape.

Before becoming a beauty editor, sunscreen wasn’t on my radar. I barely had a routine, and I didn’t understand the importance of skin protection. As I educated myself, I learned more about the sun’s intensity. While our added melanin is a protectant, it can’t compete with the sun’s harsh UV rays.

Sunscreen is one of the most underrated products in a person’s skincare routine. While people of color live by the phrase, “Black don’t crack,” the truth is without executing a skincare routine that includes moisturizing and protecting your face with SPF, we become susceptible to wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and premature aging.

Because beauty brands understand the science behind sunscreen, they’ve made life easier for consumers by adding SPF to products that are already part of their daily routine. Now, your foundations can serve the dual purpose of providing coverage while protecting your skin from the sun. And if you wear minimal makeup in the summer, you’ll enjoy the lightweight sunscreen formulas packed with nourishing ingredients contributing to your glow.

If you want to prioritize skin protection this summer and beyond, then you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of five must-have SPF products that will nourish your skin.

