Zendaya Clarifies Law Roach Seating Mixup: ‘People Want To Assume The Worst Of The Situation’

Zendaya is so famous, photogs snap photos of her pickup up her dog poo, the actress revealed in the September cover story for Elle. So it makes sense the fashion icon clings to any amount of privacy she can grasp, including her relationship with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Fans have speculated that Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating since 2017 when the dynamic duo was first linked together.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya says about her relationship with Tom Holland. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Apparently, Law Roach committed a fashion crime by Zendaya’s standards at least. And by crime, we mean the ONE time he put her in an outfit that still makes her “angry” to this day. “Like, why would you put me in this? ‘Bitch, you could’ve done better!’” she jokes during the candid interview. Despite retiring earlier this year, Law Roach styles his longtime fashion muse for the big issue. And he doesn’t disappoint, putting the Dunes actress in stunning looks. From a backless Dundas dress held together by thinly woven fabric to a sultry red lingerie set by Dilara Findikoglu, Zendaya delivers on all levels. In one shot, she’s laid out poolside in a patent leather Ralph Lauren dress dangling her long braid in one hand.

Zendaya briefly commented on the incident that sparked a viral conversation about her relationship with Law. “When it happened, I said, ‘Oh no, I hope people don’t try to create something from this.” She added, “But obviously, people want to assume the worst of the situation, which is not always easy to deal with and hurtful.”

Denouncing Law was iced out her life due to her LV deal, she said, “I ride super hard for my team, especially for people I love.”

“He’s involved in every fashion contract, everything I do. If I have an opportunity where he can come with me, he’s always going to be there. He’s always been my creative director in a sense, and he continues to fill that role, because it’s more than just clothes on a red carpet. It’s a bigger thing.”

Roach confirmed, via a phone conversation, he isn’t going anywhere and that he is her Creative Director. “Our relationship is like family, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere—and even if I wanted to, she wouldn’t let me,” he said seemingly addressing negative commentary on his position in her life post her deal with LV.

Discussing the level of fame she’s amassed, the beloved actress revealed, “After the last Spider-Man and the last season of Euphoria, there was a visceral change,” Zendaya explains. “Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating. Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I’d be like, ‘I’d love to, but I think I could ruin everybody’s night. Because it’s just not going to be fun once I’m there.’ ”

Zendaya attributes her “emotional attachment to fashion” to her mother. “She was always made to feel like she couldn’t enjoy certain fashions because they literally didn’t make them for her or because people always made comments about her height, and she was self-conscious about it,” Zendaya says. “I also felt like there was part of her that loved fashion. But it was hidden. I think she vicariously lived through me experimenting.”

Zendaya Clarifies Law Roach Seating Mixup: ‘People Want To Assume The Worst Of The Situation’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com