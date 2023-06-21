Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Well, looks like the reckless tweets of adult film star & OnlyFans model Moriah Mills have finally caught up with her.

In case you’re in the dark (and consider yourself lucky if you are), here are the cliff notes: Mills have pretty much been on an obsessed rampage towards New Orleans Pelicans baller Zion Williamson ever since he revealed he is having a baby with his girlfriend Ahkeema on June 6.

RELATED: Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat

Then Mills popped up, out of the blue, and revealed that she allegedly had a relationship with Williamson, revealing private text messages, and pretty much losing all of her marbles.

Fast forward to June 20, and Mills still has yet to calm down. She continued to taunt Williamson online, threatening to release alleged sex tapes of the NBA star and urging the Pelicans to trade him.

Thankfully, Twitter decided to put Zion (and us) out of our misery by suspending Mills’ twitter account, as reported by HuffPost’s Phil Lewis.

To say that Twitter is breathing a collective sigh of relief would be an understatement. See what we mean in the gallery below.

Zion Williamson’s Obsessive Side Piece Moriah Mills Is (Thankfully) Suspended From Twitter was originally published on hiphopnc.com