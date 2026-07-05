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Former NFL running back Terrence West joins The Fumble alongside filmmaker T. Savage to discuss their powerful new film centered on trauma, resilience, and the importance of mental health. Inspired by T. Savage’s real-life experiences, the conversation explores growing up in Baltimore, surviving unimaginable loss, and why telling authentic stories can help others heal. West also delivers an emotional look inside life after the NFL, opening up about his own mental health journey, time spent in treatment facilities, and why he believes professional football still has work to do when it comes to supporting players long after their careers end. Plus, the pair discuss The Wire, Baltimore’s reputation, and why their city is far more than the headlines.

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