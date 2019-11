Moms think they know their children, but sometimes they learn shocking things about them. For example, Kym learned that her son Joshua is a “pathological liar.” The kid lies about things that make no sense, like if she asks him if he’s awake or sleeping he’ll say “mommy I’m sleeping.” She knew she really had a problem when he forged her signature for school.

Black Moms Matter: Shocking Things You Learn About Your Child was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

