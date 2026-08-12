Contact Us

If you would like to be added to the listserv for Radio One job vacancy notices, please send your organization’s name, mailing address, email address, telephone number and facsimile numbers, and the name of the contact person to

Sonya Hall-Harris at

Publicfilecontact@radio-one.com or

1010 Wayne Avenue, 4th Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20910

FCC Public File Contact:

Publicfilecontact@radio-one.com

Here is all the information you need to contact Magic 95.5!

Radio One Columbus Magic 95.5

2400 Corporate Exchange Dr Suite 200 Columbus, OH 43231

Main Phone: 614-487-1444

Main Fax: 614-487-5862

Sales Inquiries: 614-458-9505

Contest/Request Line: (614) 291-0955

Owner: Radio One, Inc.

General Manager: Kimberly Kyle

General Sales Manager: Roger Moorman

Program Director: Robyn Simone

Digital Sales Manager: Andy Stout

Promotions Director: David Gray

Community 411: Sean Anthony

Online Editor: Akya Robinson

For Political/Candidate rate requests, please contact the Director of Sales at 614-487-1444