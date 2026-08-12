Contact Us

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Posted August 12, 2026

If you would like to be added to the listserv for Radio One job vacancy notices, please send your organization’s name, mailing address, email address, telephone number and facsimile numbers, and the name of the contact person to
Sonya Hall-Harris at
Publicfilecontact@radio-one.com or
1010 Wayne Avenue, 4th Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20910

FCC Public File Contact:

Publicfilecontact@radio-one.com

Here is all the information you need to contact Magic 95.5!

Radio One Columbus Magic 95.5
2400 Corporate Exchange Dr Suite 200 Columbus, OH 43231

Main Phone: 614-487-1444
Main Fax: 614-487-5862
Sales Inquiries: 614-458-9505

Contest/Request Line: (614) 291-0955

Owner: Radio One, Inc.

General Manager: Kimberly Kyle
General Sales Manager: Roger Moorman
Program Director: Robyn Simone
Digital Sales Manager: Andy Stout
Promotions Director: David Gray
Community 411: Sean Anthony

Online Editor: Akya Robinson

For Political/Candidate rate requests, please contact the Director of Sales at 614-487-1444

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