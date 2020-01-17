Erica Dixon Chewed Out For Not Vaccinating 8-Month Old Twins — She Claps Back!

Keep the measles, mumps, and etcetera away from Erica Dixon’s cute kiddies because they have not been vaccinated.

The former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star revealed online that she’s opted not to give her kids vaccinations. She bragged in a tweet that her 8-month old baby girls are doing just fine, health wise too.

My twins are 8 months now. Never been vaccinated and have never been sick. — Erica Dixon (@MsEricaDixon) January 16, 2020

Of course, Erica’s tweet brought forth opposing parenting opinions on her mentions. Folks were concerned that IF the girls did get sick it would be life-threatening but their mother isn’t worried about that at ALL.

And they can be cured. https://t.co/iCOvUv7wrR — Erica Dixon (@MsEricaDixon) January 17, 2020

Erica says:

People are dying everyday from several disease. You do realize it’s 2020 and vaccinations are preventative measure in hopes that the body builds an immunity to the disease put in the child’s body. https://t.co/Jhvr7wxbS7 — Erica Dixon (@MsEricaDixon) January 17, 2020

And if in case you’re wondering, Erica confirms the unvaccinated children WILL be attending regular school.

What are YOUR thoughts on children and vaccination?

