The First Confirmed Case of the Coronavirus in Columbus Has Been Announced

Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Saturday morning that the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Columbus is now being treated in isolation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The unnamed 49-year-old man returned home to the metro on March 6th after cursing on the Carnival ship ‘Valor’ out of New Orleans. The man began experiencing symptoms of the virus the day after returning home.
Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts announced that the man is home in isolation and that Columbus Public Health has been in touch with people who were in contact with the man. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther stated that officials do not expect cases of community spread illness in the area.
It was also stated by Dr. Roberts that if needed, someone quarantined could have an officer placed outside of their come to ensure containment to keep the community safe.
If you feel sick you are urged to contact your health provider or go to the hospital for treatment. To get the latest updates on the Coronavirus click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus City Schools Offering Free Meals To Anyone 18 And Under
- BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl From Viral Video, On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
- Columbus Zoo is Closing Indoor Facilities, and Taking Cautionary Measure
- The Latest News On The Coronavirus
- Ohio Schools Breakfast and Lunch Programs Will Still Go On During School Closings
- 5 Beauty Things To Do At Home If You’re Self-Quarantined
- Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect Rap To Wash Your Hands To
- Miami Cops Seen Brutally Tackling, Choking, And Beating Unarmed Black Woman
- Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus [Live]
- Kevin Love Pledges $100,000 To The Cavs Arena Employees During NBA’s Coronavirus Shutdown