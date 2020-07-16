CLOSE
Kroger Will Require Customers To Wear Masks Starting July 22

No mask, no service!

America’s largest grocery store chain is making another strong stance on customers wearing masks in their stores.

Kroger made national news Wednesday after they announced the mask requirement which will start on July 22.

A spokesperson from the grocery chain says they do understand that not all customers can wear a mask due to medical reasons. Customers that fall in this category are casked to do pick up or delivery.

Small children are also not required to wear masks.

[caption id="attachment_885426" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] Former Presidential struggle candidate Herman Cain has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. After the announcement, Twitter made sure to point out he had been spotted at Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally with no mask on. https://twitter.com/THEHermanCain/status/1278735184893009921 Caine’s team revealed the diagnosis today (July 2) via social media and revealed that he is receiving treatment at an Atlanta-area hospital. He was informed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (June 29) and he was hospitalized on Wednesday after his symptoms worsened. Per the statement, “Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert.” Almost immediately, it was noted that Caine, a Republican who contributes to conservative media outlet Newsmax, was at Trump’s infamously lackluster Tulsa rally a couple of weeks ago on June 20. On that day, Caine was seen practicing anything but social distancing with numerous people around him. Twitter users made sure to point out the jig especially considering the GOP has made not wearing a mask a political statement. Peep some of the more poignant reactions and interpretations of the peak irony below. https://twitter.com/THEHermanCain/status/1274489632886075398

Source: 10TV

Kroger Will Require Customers To Wear Masks Starting July 22  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

