Kroger Will Require Customers To Wear Masks Starting July 22

No mask, no service!

America’s largest grocery store chain is making another strong stance on customers wearing masks in their stores.

Kroger made national news Wednesday after they announced the mask requirement which will start on July 22.

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

A spokesperson from the grocery chain says they do understand that not all customers can wear a mask due to medical reasons. Customers that fall in this category are casked to do pick up or delivery.

Small children are also not required to wear masks.

Source: 10TV

was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com