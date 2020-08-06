Columbus Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot over a haircut.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
On Wednesday, August 6th police were called to an area hospital after a victim walked in with a gunshot wound. According to the police, the 44th-year-old man claimed he was shot for messing up another man’s haircut. The victim was shot in the foot and chose not to press charges.
This shooting comes after a spree of shoots in the Columbus metro area. Columbus Police are asking if anyone has any information to call 614-645-4141
The Latest:
- Columbus Man Shot For “Messing Up Haircut”
- Governor Mike DeWine Test Positive for COVID-19 Just Before Trump Visit
- It’s Ohio Tax Free Weekend!
- Hot Girl Summer Isn’t Cancelled: Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Revlon
- You Can Now Shop MAC Products On ASOS
- Disney+ Announces Keke Palmer To Voice Activist Character For Revival of The Proud Family
- Jurnee Smollett Recalls Being Asked By An Executive What She Was Going To Do With Her Hair On The Set Of ‘Underground’
- From Milk Shaking To Milk Making! Kelis Announces She’s Pregnant With Her Third Child!
- Justice For Shaheen Mackey: Graphic Video Shows Prison Guards Taser Shackled Inmate In Medical Distress Before Death
- New Poll Finds Half Of White Voters Would Cast Their Ballots For Trump Right Now
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: