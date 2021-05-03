Wine Down Wednesdays
Wine Down Wednesdays With Special Guest Michael Jones of Michael Jones Coldwell Banker Realty

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!

Nia Noelle will welcome Michael Jones owner of Michael Jones of Michael Jones Coldwell Banker Realty and President of the Columbus MLS Board of Directors.  They’ll talk about the crazy state of the local real estate market, and the steps to take to buy a home, and more!

Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, April 21st at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.

Don’t miss the next episode of Wine Down Wednesdays!  Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.

