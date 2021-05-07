Erica Mena Called Wendy Williams All The Way Out With No Vaseline

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Everybody in the world knows that the worst person to get upset is a woman that is carrying a child. As a matter of fact a pregnant woman can go from 0 to 100 in a matter of seconds for the smallest thing yet alone something major. Well it’s assumptious to say that everyone knows that especially someone that has walked in that 9 months themselves. In the case of Wendy Williams she must have forgot about that tidbit of pregnancy much like forgetting the pain of child birth. Unfortunately for Wendy Williams, Erica Mena is here to remind her straight up with no Vaseline.

Love and Hip Hop reality stars Safaree and Erica Mena made the announcement that they expecting baby number 2, despite some marital discord. But what married couple that you know hasn’t had any bumps in the road. Recently divorced Wendy Williams though they would be the gift that kept on giving on her show recently when she decided to give the very pregnant Erica Mena some unsolicited marital advice.

“You and Safaree. I don’t really know you much Erica, but I do know Safaree enough and you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. And you all need to grow up and grow into being parents and if you’re not gonna wanna be married, then get a divorce and co-parent.”

Erica Mena received the advice and responded to offer Wendy Williams to link up so she could beat her azz, via Twitter.

Take a look at the advice given by Wendy Williams and the ass whippin Erica Mena offered in return below.

