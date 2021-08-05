The Sky’s Have Not Been Friendly, Frontier Taped a Passenger To His Seat

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

50 Cent is always telling folks to get the strap, Frontier employees are like get the duct tape.

What on earth is going on. Last year we couldn’t travel like we wanted too because of the pandemic. This year we were able to spread our wings and fly away however as of late the friendly sky’s hasn’t been so friendly with drama going on with angry flyers, over it airline staff and mysterious cancellation and delays. First you had Spirit Airlines dashing travelers spirits with long lines, delays and cancelations leaving travelers kind of stuck like Chuck then you had the fight on American Airlines (just to name a couple of this weeks incidents), now on Frontier Airlines a man was duct taped to his seat after he couldn’t seem to get himself together.

A man traveling from Philly to Miami, Florida went on an incoherent tirade, after slamming drinks before boarding his flight on Frontier, about nonsense, the big picture, an imminent war, felt on the booty of a flight attendant and allegedly grabbed another ones boob. Flight attendants got into a light struggle with the man before taping him too his then tapped his mouth when he wouldn’t stopping yelling and cussing.

The man who was arrested and out on bail for multiple counts of battery but unfortunately Frontier suspended the flight attendants involved in taping him down pending an investigation.

