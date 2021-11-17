Columbus among fastest-selling housing markets as nation stays hot

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, homes are selling faster in few American cities than in Columbus, according to a new report from Realtor.com, as October further pushed the nation’s housing market to “breakneck speed.”

The median Central Ohio home sold last month was on the market for just 30 days, tied for the 6th-fewest among the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas tracked by Realtor.com. That’s five days quicker than at this time last year.

Nationwide, the typical single-family home, condominium or townhome sold in October spent 45 days on the market. In Cincinnati it was 42 days, and in Cleveland it was 44 days.

The median Columbus area home sold in October, according to Realtor.com, went for $290,000. That’s below the median home in the Cincinnati market ($310,000) but far higher than in Cleveland ($190,000), which was the lowest of the top 50 markets.

