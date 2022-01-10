CLOSE
According to NBC4i, one of the men charged in the Polaris Fashion Place shootings from last March has been sentenced.
According to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel, Anthony Truss was sentenced Monday to 11-15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in December.
RELATED STORY: Polaris Fashion Mall Evacuated Due to Shooting
Truss and LeVon Sommerville exchanged gunfire inside the shopping center on March 3, 2021, according to court documents.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/polaris-fashion-place-shooter-sentenced-to-at-least-11-years/
