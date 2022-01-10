Cbus
HomeCbus

Polaris Fashion Place shooter sentenced to at least 11 years

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr. Mug Shot

Source: Columbus Division of Police / Columbus Division of Police

According to NBC4i, one of the men charged in the Polaris Fashion Place shootings from last March has been sentenced.

According to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel, Anthony Truss was sentenced Monday to 11-15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges in December.

RELATED STORY: Polaris Fashion Mall Evacuated Due to Shooting

Truss and LeVon Sommerville exchanged gunfire inside the shopping center on March 3, 2021, according to court documents.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/polaris-fashion-place-shooter-sentenced-to-at-least-11-years/

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr. Mug Shot

Polaris Fashion Place shooter sentenced to at least…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close