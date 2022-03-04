Coroner’s report: 27-year-old who died at St. Ann’s was shot 20 times

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, a 27-year-old who died in a confrontation with police at St. Ann’s Hospital last April was shot 20 times by police during the encounter, according to the Franklin County coroner.

Miles Jackson, who was brought to the emergency room in Westerville after passing out in his vehicle, was shot 20 times in the head, chest, abdomen and legs following a pat down that turned fatal, according to a Thursday report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

Body camera footage released in April showed police officers searching Jackson’s pockets and putting his belongings into bags for storage.

During the search, officers discovered something hidden in Jackson’s pants but struggled to retrieve the item. A struggle ensued, and police used a Taser on Jackson.

