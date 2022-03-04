According to NBC4i, a 27-year-old who died in a confrontation with police at St. Ann’s Hospital last April was shot 20 times by police during the encounter, according to the Franklin County coroner.
Miles Jackson, who was brought to the emergency room in Westerville after passing out in his vehicle, was shot 20 times in the head, chest, abdomen and legs following a pat down that turned fatal, according to a Thursday report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.
Body camera footage released in April showed police officers searching Jackson’s pockets and putting his belongings into bags for storage.
During the search, officers discovered something hidden in Jackson’s pants but struggled to retrieve the item. A struggle ensued, and police used a Taser on Jackson.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Coroner’s report: 27-year-old who died at St. Ann’s was shot 20 times
- Coca-Cola, Pepsi face boycotts over continued Russia operations
- Lil’ Kim Strikes A Pose On Instagram In A Cute Fendi Ensemble
- Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For More Babies: ‘Just Give Me One More’
- Black Don’t Crack: Morris Chestnut Will Always Be Fine AF
- Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Gives Tips On How To Jump On Your 2022 Redo [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Morris Day Speaks Out About Prince’s Estate Saying He Can No Longer Work As ‘Morris Day & the Time’
- Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting That She Has The “Biggest D**k In Chicago”
- Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says
- Single Again! Kim Kardashian Officially Removes ‘West’ From Her Social Media