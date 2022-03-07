CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Nationwide Insurance will be raising its minimum wage to $21 per hour, the company announced Monday afternoon.
The raise of minimum wage in the Columbus-based insurance company will go into effect on April 4 in what is the second consecutive year Nationwide has raised its minimum wage.
In 2016, Nationwide implemented an initial minimum pay of $15 per hour and increased that to $16 three years later. In 2021, the company raised the wage to $18 and will increase it three more dollars this year.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Nationwide to raise minimum wage to $21 per hour
- Two people injured in shooting at Downtown parking garage
- Columbus mask mandate is no more
- Worthington drops citywide mask mandate
- Solange Is A Golden Goddess In Latest Photo Shoot For Louis XIII
- Gahanna teen still missing after weekend searches
- ‘Finding Tamika’: Erika Alexander Narrates New Audible Series Challenging Media Bias Toward Missing Black Women
- Jayda Cheaves Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week With A Number Of Sizzling Looks
- Historic Statue Of Mary McLeod Bethune To Be Installed At The U.S. Capitol
- Hot Spot: Snoop Dogg Says Jay-Z Threatened To End NFL Partnership + Bookman From Good Times Passes Away
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: