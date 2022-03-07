Cbus
Nationwide to raise minimum wage to $21 per hour

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company logo seen displayed on

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

According to NBC4i, Nationwide Insurance will be raising its minimum wage to $21 per hour, the company announced Monday afternoon.

The raise of minimum wage in the Columbus-based insurance company will go into effect on April 4 in what is the second consecutive year Nationwide has raised its minimum wage.

In 2016, Nationwide implemented an initial minimum pay of $15 per hour and increased that to $16 three years later. In 2021, the company raised the wage to $18 and will increase it three more dollars this year.

