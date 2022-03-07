Nationwide to raise minimum wage to $21 per hour

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Nationwide Insurance will be raising its minimum wage to $21 per hour, the company announced Monday afternoon.

The raise of minimum wage in the Columbus-based insurance company will go into effect on April 4 in what is the second consecutive year Nationwide has raised its minimum wage.

Related Stories Ohio Minimum Wage Increasing in 2022

In 2016, Nationwide implemented an initial minimum pay of $15 per hour and increased that to $16 three years later. In 2021, the company raised the wage to $18 and will increase it three more dollars this year.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: