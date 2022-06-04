Brandee Evans Celebrates Her Birthday And The Premiere Of ‘P-Valley’ In Style

Brandee Evans is celebrating her birthday and the season two premiere of “P-Valley” in style and we’re loving her red hot look!
The actress took to Instagram to show off her sultry look, posing alongside her “P-Valley” co-stars as well as rapper Megan The Stallion for the big red carpet premiere. For her look, Brandee donned a curve-hugging red gown with dramatic shoulders and sleeves. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit and a deep v-neckline to show off her curves and toned body. She wore her hair in a high, slicked backed bun and donned minimal jewelry, letting the dress speak for itself.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeW19xcv5Hf/?hl=en
Season 2 of “P-Valley” is now streaming on Starz!
