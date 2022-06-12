One Person Dead After Shooting at Tuttle Mall

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, one person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Columbus, according to Columbus Police.
The shooting happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. inside a shoe store at the mall, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Columbus police, one person is being detained in connection with the shooting.
For the full NBC4 story click here
