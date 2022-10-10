Ohio State ranked No. 2 in AP Poll

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Ohio State is taking an unbeaten record, bowl eligibility, and a top-two ranking into its bye week.

Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Poll, moving up to its original preseason ranking and above Alabama, who moved down two spots to No. 3 after a narrow in over Texas A&M. Just one week after being dropped as the No. 1 team, Georgia got its top-ranking back.

Ohio State doubled its first place votes receiving 20 from AP voters, only 12 less than No. 1 Georgia.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED STORY: Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium