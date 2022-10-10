HomeCbus

Ohio State ranked No. 2 in AP Poll

Ohio State v Michigan State

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

According to NBC4i, Ohio State is taking an unbeaten record, bowl eligibility, and a top-two ranking into its bye week.

Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Poll, moving up to its original preseason ranking and above Alabama, who moved down two spots to No. 3 after a narrow in over Texas A&M. Just one week after being dropped as the No. 1 team, Georgia got its top-ranking back.

Ohio State doubled its first place votes receiving 20 from AP voters, only 12 less than No. 1 Georgia.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

