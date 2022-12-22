Columbus Zoo and Aquarium closing for winter storm

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will close this weekend due to a winter storm traveling across Ohio.
The zoo announced it will close this Friday and Saturday as a blast of arctic weather brings snow and below-freezing temperatures to central Ohio. The post said the zoo will remain closed on Sunday as scheduled for the Christmas holiday.
“We know Wildlights is an annual tradition for many families but the safety and wellbeing of the animals, our guests, and staff is our top priority,” the zoo said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
