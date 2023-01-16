HomeCbus

Two teens with guns arrested after large fight at Easton mall

According to NBC4i, Two teenage boys have been arrested following a Saturday evening fight at Easton Town Center that involved multiple juveniles.

According to Columbus police, officers went to the mall just before 8:45 p.m. after calls reporting a large fight on the first floor. Security at Easton alongside special duty police officers observed between “40-50 juveniles” around a fight, including two 17-year-old boys who police say were fighting the most aggressively.

Both teens were placed under arrest for aggravated riot with an additional charge of concealed carry violation. CPD say that both boys were carrying fully loaded handguns that they concealed and are currently in the Juvenile Detention Center.

