Trial begin for two former Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

According to NBC4i, The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged with rape and kidnapping is set to begin today, three years after the alleged incident.
In February 2020 Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman, then 19, told police she was with both men at their off-campus apartment, where she and Riep were having consensual sex. Police said that she wanted to stop, but that Riep forced her to continue with Wint taking part.
According to court records they stopped after several minutes and while laughing at the woman, told her she needed to say on video that what happened was consensual. Riep and Wint turned themselves into Columbus police a week after the alleged incident, which took place Feb 4, 2020.
For the full NBC4 story click here
