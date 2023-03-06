According to NBC4i, in addition to shootings that took place Monday afternoon, investigators with the Columbus Division of Police are looking into several shootings which happened over the weekend. Five separate shootings took place from Friday evening through Sunday, resulting in 10 people being shot.
“The fact we had those numbers, it gives us a little bit of time to pause, little concerned,” said Columbus Division of Police Commander Mark Denner.
Two of the people shot did not survive. Ziyadah Brown, 28, and 27-year-old David Thomas were both killed in south Franklinton, according to Columbus Police
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
- Columbus Police looking for answers after a very violent weekend
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Chris Rock Standup [WATCH]
- Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son
- Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
- Jill Biden On Mental Presidential Competency Tests, Ja Morant Suspended & More [WATCH]
- Activists Begin “Week of Action” Protesting Georgia’s “Cop City”
- North West Links Up With Ice Spice For A Fun Girls Night In
- Elisabeth Ovesen Opens Up About Shedding The Persona Of Karrine Steffans On The ‘Full Set’
- Cult Classic Comedy ‘The Wash’ To Get TV Series Reboot
- ‘Creed III’ Makes History As Highest Grossing Opening For a Sports Movie Ever
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Ohio City Council President, Five Others, Arrested For Human Trafficking
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Celebrities Who Were Accused of Sexual Assault at The Playboy Mansion and Events