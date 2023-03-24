Mind, Body, Business: Assessing Your Health At Home

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fitness is not just good for aesthetics, and a small frame does not always equate to good health!

In this Mind Body Business segment, Maria More helps us assess our fitness at home. Here are 3 tests to measure your flexibility, strength, and

cardiovascular ability:

Try touching your toes. Ideally, you want to be able to touch your toes while seated and eventually get your fingertips 3 inches past your toes. Count how many sit ups you’re able to do in 60 seconds. The goal for women should be 20, and the goal for men should be 30. Find a stepper, then measure your heart’s recovery.

Click the link below for more details on each assessment, and a bonus test!

While getting your endurance and heart health in order is no laughing matter, you can tune in to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show every weekday for a good laugh to start your morning.

