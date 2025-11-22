Jellybean Johnson, Icon of “The Minneapolis Sound,” Passes Away at 69

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

Garry “Jellybean” Johnson, longtime drummer of Morris Day & The Time and one of the founding fathers of “The Minneapolis Sound,” has passed away.

Minneapolis Public Radio’s The Current reports that Johnson died on November 21, two days after his 69th birthday. His daughter, Bianca Rhodes, confirmed the passing with a photo of Johnson on her Facebook page. The photo was captioned, “I Love You Daddy. Daddy’s Big Baby. Rest Well.”

Born in Chicago and raised in Minneapolis, Johnson joined the band Flyte Time as a drummer in the early 1970s. In 1981, after linking up with funk icon Prince, the band was rebranded as The Time. The Morris Day-led band scored numerous hits on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout the decade, including “Jungle Love,” “The Bird,” and “Jerk Out.” The band also appeared in Prince’s 1984 box office hit, Purple Rain (as well as its not-so-successful sequel, 1990’s Graffiti Bridge).

Forming a close bond with bandmates Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Johnson was a key collaborator with their Flyte Time Productions. He co-produced Janet Jackson’s 1990 #1 hit, “Black Cat,” from her Rhythm Nation 1814 album.

Johnson also produced fellow Minnesota natives Mint Condition’s debut album, Meant To Be Mint. Other credits include tracks by Alexander O’Neal, Nona Hendryx, and New Edition.

Johnson’s final message on social media, posted on his 69th birthday on Wednesday, was in support of the Minneapolis Sound Museum, the non-profit he founded in 2021. Ahead of Minnesota’s annual “Give to the Max Day” fundraising drive, he wrote on the meaning of legacy:

As I approach this birthday, I’ve been asking myself what legacy really means. What do I want to leave behind? What do I want people — especially our young people — to know? And the truth is simple: I want our story protected. I want our community honored. I want the next generation to have what we had: access, opportunity, and a place to belong.”

