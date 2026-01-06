Mayor Zohran Mamdani Protecting New Yorkers’ Pockets Via New Executive Orders

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is easing forward into his mayoral duties in the early days of his administration and is already making good on a campaign trail promise. Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed two executive orders into effect, which were designed to protect consumers from junk fees and other deceptive business practices.

The New York Times reports that Mayor Zohran Mamdani, just five days on the job, has put forth two executive orders and addressed their purpose in a news conference held on Monday (January 5).

“It is hard enough to live in New York City without having to worry all the time about whether you’re being ripped off,” Mamdani said in Queens. “Our affordability agenda is also about an agenda of dignity, and there are few things more undignified than feeling taken advantage of by someone you are already paying.”

More from the Mayor’s Office press site:

“New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what they are paying, how much it will cost, and whether they are signing up for an ongoing charge — before a single dollar leaves their account. Instead, too many people are hit with hidden fees and blindsided by subscription traps they never knowingly agreed to and cannot easily escape,” said Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “In the midst of an affordability crisis that is already pushing working New Yorkers out of their city, these deceptive practices put even more strain on household budgets. This executive order restores what should have always been the case: transparency in pricing, accountability for companies, and full compliance with the law.”

Details about the Executive Order No. 9, Combatting Hidden Junk Fees, and Executive Order No. 10, Fighting Subscription Tricks and Traps can be found by following this link.

