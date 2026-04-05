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People Want Candy Over Food for Easter

According to an Easter survey, people prefer candy over food for the holiday.

Published on April 5, 2026
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Today is Easter, which means early morning services, egg hunts, baskets, and your kids’ food this weekend containing chocolate, sugar, and whatever is in those Peeps.

Salted Caramel Easter Popcorn
Source: carlsbadcravings.com / http://www.carlsbadcravings.com

Recently, people were asked what they were planning to buy for their Easter celebration, and 92% said candy.

Tropikana and the Easter Bunny visit Next Generation Daycare
Source: Leah White / Leah White

After the candy was food at 90% … 64% said gifts, flowers, and greeting cards were tied at 46%.

According to the numbers, Americans will spend a record $24.9 Billion on Easter this year, passing the 2023 record of 24 billion.

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