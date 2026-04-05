People Want Candy Over Food for Easter

Today is Easter, which means early morning services, egg hunts, baskets, and your kids’ food this weekend containing chocolate, sugar, and whatever is in those Peeps.

Recently, people were asked what they were planning to buy for their Easter celebration, and 92% said candy.

Source: Leah White / Leah White

After the candy was food at 90% … 64% said gifts, flowers, and greeting cards were tied at 46%.

According to the numbers, Americans will spend a record $24.9 Billion on Easter this year, passing the 2023 record of 24 billion.