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Pass The Popcorn: Here Are The Biggest Films Coming Summer 2026

Published on June 1, 2026
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  • Hollywood treats summer as the Super Bowl, saving biggest releases for this time of year.
  • Iconic films like Star Wars and Avengers have become part of summer movie history.
  • 2026 lineup continues the tradition with superheroes, sci-fi, and long-awaited sequels.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Source: Marvel / Sony

There’s something special about movie season when summer rolls around. The kids are out of school, families are planning vacations, and friends are looking for ways to beat the heat.

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For decades, heading to the theater has been one of America’s favorite summer traditions. Whether it is catching the first showing of a highly anticipated sequel or packing into an IMAX auditorium for the year’s biggest blockbuster, summer and movies have become inseparable.

Hollywood treats summer like the Super Bowl. Studios save many of their biggest releases for this time of year because audiences are ready to spend on spectacle. Some of the most iconic films ever made, from Star Wars and Jurassic Park to The Dark Knight and Avengers: Endgame, became part of summer movie history. The 2026 lineup looks to continue that tradition with superheroes, animated favorites, sci fi epics, action adventures, and long awaited sequels arriving almost every week.

Masters of the Universe

  • Release: June 5
  • Director: Travis Knight
  • Genre: Fantasy Action
  • Stars: Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, Idris Elba

Scary Movie 6

  • Release: June 5
  • Genre: Comedy

Disclosure Day

  • Release: June 12
  • Director: Steven Spielberg
  • Genre: Sci Fi Thriller
  • Stars: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth

Toy Story 5

  • Release: June 19
  • Directors: Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris
  • Genre: Animated Family
  • Stars: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack

Supergirl

  • Release: June 26
  • Director: Craig Gillespie
  • Genre: Superhero Action
  • Stars: Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa

Minions & Monsters

  • Release: July 1
  • Genre: Animated Family Adventure

Moana

  • Release: July 10
  • Director: Thomas Kail
  • Genre: Adventure Fantasy
  • Stars: Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson

The Odyssey

  • Release: July 17
  • Director: Christopher Nolan
  • Genre: Epic Adventure
  • Stars: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson

Spider Man: Brand New Day

  • Release: July 31
  • Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Genre: Superhero Action
  • Stars: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink

The Dog Stars

  • Release: August 7
  • Director: Ridley Scott
  • Genre: Post Apocalyptic Drama
  • Stars: Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin

Super Troopers 3

  • Release: August
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Stars: Broken Lizard troupe

FURTHER OUT

Practical Magic 2

Release Date: September 18, 2026
Stars: Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman
Director: Susanne Bier
Genre: Fantasy Comedy Drama
Rating: Not Yet Rated

Nearly 30 years after the original became a cult classic, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunite as the Owens sisters. The long awaited sequel is expected to be one of the biggest female driven releases of the fall.

Resident Evil

Release Date: September 17, 2026
Stars: Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis
Director: Zach Cregger
Genre: Horror Thriller
Rating: Not Yet Rated

Sony is rebooting the Resident Evil franchise once again, this time with horror filmmaker Zach Cregger at the helm. Early reports suggest the film will lean much closer to the atmosphere and tension of the video games.

Clayface

Release Date: October 2026
Stars: Tom Rhys Harries
Director: James Watkins
Genre: Horror Superhero
Rating: Not Yet Rated

One of the more unusual comic book movies on the calendar, Clayface is being developed as a horror film set within the new DC Universe. It could end up being one of the most talked about genre releases of the year.

Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass

Release Date: September 9, 2026
Stars: Voice cast to be announced
Director: To Be Announced
Genre: Animated Family Adventure
Rating: Expected PG

Grab the popcorn now because Hollywood is bringing some of its biggest franchises, biggest stars, and biggest stories to the big screen this summer.

Pass The Popcorn: Here Are The Biggest Films Coming Summer 2026 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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