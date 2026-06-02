Win Tickets to the Barrett-Jackson Car Show!

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Columbus

Register below to win a family four pack of tickets to the Barrett Jackson Car Show, June 25th-27th at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds!

DOUBLE your chances to win by listening to Robyn Simone starting Monday, June 15th!

It’s more than just an auction.

Barrett-Jackson exemplifies world-class automotive lifestyle events, renowned for curating unparalleled experiences that ignite passion in the automotive world. Each auction brings together hundreds of No Reserve collector cars, adrenaline-pumping Thrill Rides and endless shopping delights, all complemented by a festival of food.

The Ultimate Collector Car Auction Experience

Widely regarded as a barometer of the collector car industry, Barrett-Jackson auctions have evolved over the past 50-plus years into world-class automotive lifestyle events where thousands of the world’s most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience – in person and on live national and international broadcasts. The auctions host hundreds of thousands of attendees, each of whom has the opportunity to experience auction action at its best, capture the car of their dreams, mingle with celebrities, go on adrenaline-pumping thrill rides in the latest vehicles from top automakers and shop in the vast Exhibitor Marketplace. Additionally, millions of fans watch the action live via television coverage on FYI and HISTORY, as well as on Barrett-Jackson’s “All the Cars, All the Time” livestream.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Columbus, Ohio, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Barrett Jackson” Promotion ends on June 14, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.





