Source: Graphic by Radio One Staff / Radio One Notable Deaths of 2026: Famous Figures We’ve Lost Each year brings the loss of influential figures whose work entertained, inspired and shaped generations of people around the world. From legendary actors and musicians to championship-winning athletes, coaches, broadcasters and cultural icons, several notable figures have died in 2026. As we remember those we’ve lost, take a look back at their lives, careers and lasting legacies.

Ben Jones American actor and politician Ben Jones died on Aug. 9, 2026. He was best known for playing Cooter Davenport on “The Dukes of Hazzard” and later served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia. He was 84.

Don Nelson American Hall of Fame basketball player and head coach Don Nelson died on Aug. 9, 2026. He spent 14 seasons in the NBA as a player with the Chicago Zephyrs, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, for which he won five NBA titles as part of latter franchise. He went straight into coaching, becoming head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Dallas Maverick between 1976 and 2010. He was 86.

Vincent Pastore American actor Vincent Pastore died on Aug. 1, 2026. He was best known for playing Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on “The Sopranos” and also appeared in films including “Goodfellas” and “Awakenings.” He was 80.

Chuck Russell American filmmaker Chuck Russell died on July 22, 2026. He directed movies including “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,” “The Mask,” “Eraser” and “The Scorpion King.” He was 74.

Sam Neill New Zealand actor Sam Neill died on July 13, 2026. He was best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the “Jurassic Park” franchise and also appeared in films including “The Piano,” “Dead Calm” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.” He was 78.

Brenda Fricker Irish actor Brenda Fricker died on July 16, 2026. She won an Academy Award for her performance in “My Left Foot” and was also known for playing the Pigeon Lady in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” She was 81.

Janice McNair American businesswoman and philanthropist Janice McNair died on July 14, 2026. She co-founded the Houston Texans with her husband, Bob McNair, and later served as the NFL franchise’s co-founder and senior chair. She was 89.

Bonnie Tyler Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler died on July 8, 2026. She was best known for her distinctive raspy voice and hit songs including “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “It’s a Heartache” and “Holding Out for a Hero.” She was 75.

Keith Mitchell American football linebacker Keith Mitchell died on July 2, 2026. He was an All-American member of Texas A&M’s famed “Wrecking Crew” defense before playing in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. He was 51.

LeRoy Irvin American football cornerback LeRoy Irvin died on July 1, 2026. He spent 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, earning three first-team All-Pro selections and two trips to the Pro Bowl before finishing his career with the Detroit Lions. He was 68.

Victor Willis American singer and songwriter Victor Willis died on June 30, 2026. He was the original lead singer of Village People and co-wrote some of the group’s biggest songs, including “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man” and “In the Navy.” He was 74.

Clive Davis American music executive Clive Davis died on June 22, 2026. The longtime Columbia Records executive founded Arista Records and played an influential role in the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow and Alicia Keys. He was 94.

Michael Byrne English actor Michael Byrne died on June 20, 2026. His career spanned more than five decades and included roles in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Braveheart,” “The Sum of All Fears” and “Gangs of New York.” He was 82.

Tay Keith American record producer Tay Keith died on June 18, 2026. The Grammy-nominated producer worked with artists including Drake, Travis Scott and Lil Baby and was known for hits such as “Sicko Mode” and “Nonstop.” He was 29.

Daveigh Chase American actor and voice actor Daveigh Chase died on June 16, 2026. She voiced Lilo in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and played Samara Morgan in the 2002 horror film “The Ring.” She was 35.

Oliver Tree American singer, songwriter and producer Oliver Tree died on June 14, 2026. The genre-blending artist was known for songs including “Life Goes On,” “Miss You” and “Alien Boy,” as well as his eccentric visual style. He was 32.

Aldon Smith American football player Aldon Smith died on June 13, 2026. The former San Francisco 49ers linebacker recorded 44 sacks over his first 50 NFL games and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2012. He was 36.

Bill Cody American radio personality Bill Cody died on June 9, 2026. The longtime WSM broadcaster hosted “Coffee, Country & Cody” and spent decades serving as an announcer and backstage personality for the Grand Ole Opry. He was 67.

Stacey King American basketball player and broadcaster Stacey King died on June 7, 2026. He won three consecutive NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and later became the team’s longtime television color commentator. He was 59.

Peabo Bryson American R&B and soul singer Peabo Bryson died on June 2, 2026. He was known for romantic ballads and Grammy-winning duets including “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. He was 75.

Rick Adelman American basketball player and coach Rick Adelman died on June 1, 2026. He won 1,042 games during his NBA coaching career and led the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. He was 79.

Kelly Curtis American actor Kelly Curtis died on May 30, 2026. The daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh and older sister of Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in projects including “Trading Places” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” She was 69.

Marcia Lucas American film editor Marcia Lucas died on May 27, 2026. She won an Academy Award for editing “Star Wars” and also worked on acclaimed films including “American Graffiti,” “Taxi Driver” and “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” She was 80.

Raymond Berry American football player and coach Raymond Berry died on May 25, 2026. The Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver starred for the Baltimore Colts before coaching the New England Patriots to an appearance in Super Bowl XX. He was 93.

Dick Parry English saxophonist Dick Parry died on May 22, 2026. He was best known for his work with Pink Floyd, performing memorable saxophone parts on “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “Wish You Were Here.” He was 83.

Kyle Busch American stock car racing driver Kyle Busch died on May 21, 2026. He won NASCAR Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019 and became one of the winningest drivers across NASCAR’s three national series. He was 41.

Tom Kane American voice actor Tom Kane died on May 18, 2026. He voiced Yoda and Admiral Yularen in several “Star Wars” projects and Professor Utonium in “The Powerpuff Girls.” He was 64.

Ike Willis American singer and guitarist Ike Willis died on May 16, 2026. He was a longtime collaborator of Frank Zappa and was best known for portraying the title character on Zappa’s 1979 rock opera “Joe’s Garage.” He was 70.

Jason Collins American basketball player Jason Collins died on May 12, 2026. The 13-year NBA veteran became the first openly gay player to compete in one of North America’s four major men’s professional sports leagues. He was 47.

Donald Gibb American actor Donald Gibb died on May 12, 2026. He was best known for playing Ogre in the “Revenge of the Nerds” films and Ray Jackson in “Bloodsport.” He was 71.

Brandon Clarke Canadian-American basketball player Brandon Clarke died on May 11, 2026. He spent his entire seven-season NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies and earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 2020. He was 29.

Bobby Cox American baseball manager Bobby Cox died on May 9, 2026. The Baseball Hall of Famer guided the Atlanta Braves to 14 consecutive division championships and the 1995 World Series title. He was 84.

Charle Young American football tight end Charle Young died in May 2026. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1973 and earned three Pro Bowl selections during a 13-season career. He was 75.

Ted Turner American media entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner died on May 6, 2026. He founded CNN and helped transform cable television while also owning the Atlanta Braves and establishing the United Nations Foundation. He was 87.

David Allan Coe American country singer and songwriter David Allan Coe died on April 29, 2026. A prominent figure in outlaw country, he was known for songs including “You Never Even Called Me by My Name,” “The Ride” and “Longhaired Redneck.” He was 86.

Nedra Talley American singer Nedra Talley died on April 26, 2026. She was a member of the Ronettes, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group known for songs including “Be My Baby,” “Walking in the Rain” and “Baby, I Love You.” She was 80.

Alan Osmond American singer and musician Alan Osmond died on April 20, 2026. He was a founding member and longtime leader of the Osmonds, the family group known for hits including “One Bad Apple” and “Down by the Lazy River.” He was 76.

Rod Martin American football linebacker Rod Martin died on April 20, 2026. He earned two Pro Bowl selections with the Raiders and set a Super Bowl record by intercepting three passes in the team’s victory in Super Bowl XV. He was 72.

Oscar Schmidt Brazilian basketball player Oscar Schmidt died on April 17, 2026. The Basketball Hall of Famer represented Brazil in five Olympic Games and remains the leading scorer in Olympic basketball history. He was 68.

Garret Anderson American baseball player Garret Anderson died on April 16, 2026. The three-time All-Star spent 15 seasons with the Angels and helped the franchise win its first World Series championship in 2002. He was 53.

Davey Lopes American baseball player and coach Davey Lopes died on April 8, 2026. The four-time All-Star spent most of his playing career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped the team win the 1981 World Series. He was 80.

Joey Browner American football safety Joey Browner died on March 28, 2026. He earned six consecutive Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro honors during a decorated career with the Minnesota Vikings. He was 65.

Dash Crofts American singer and musician Dash Crofts died on March 25, 2026. He was one-half of the soft rock duo Seals and Crofts, which was known for songs including “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer.” He was 85.

Chuck Norris American actor and martial artist Chuck Norris died on March 19, 2026. He starred in action movies including “The Way of the Dragon” and “Missing in Action” before playing Cordell Walker on the television series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” He was 86.

Tommy DeCarlo American singer Tommy DeCarlo died on March 9, 2026. He became the lead singer of the rock band Boston after recordings of him performing the group’s songs were discovered online. He was 60.

Lou Holtz American football coach Lou Holtz died on March 4, 2026. He coached six major college programs and guided Notre Dame to an undefeated season and national championship in 1988. He was 89.

Rondale Moore American football wide receiver Rondale Moore died on Feb. 21, 2026. The former Purdue All-American entered the NFL as a second-round pick in 2021 and played for the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings. He was 25.

Eric Dane American actor Eric Dane died on Feb. 19, 2026. He was best known for playing Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy” and also starred in “The Last Ship” and “Euphoria.” He was 53.

Mike Wagner American football safety Mike Wagner died on Feb. 18, 2026. He spent his entire 10-season NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and helped the team win four Super Bowl championships during the 1970s. He was 76.

Doug Moe American basketball player and coach Doug Moe died on Feb. 17, 2026. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1988 and won 432 games during his 10 seasons as head coach of the Denver Nuggets. He was 87.

Rev. Jesse Jackson American civil rights leader and minister the Rev. Jesse Jackson died on Feb. 17, 2026. A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., he founded the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition and ran for president in 1984 and 1988. He was 84.

Robert Duvall American actor Robert Duvall died on Feb. 15, 2026. His acclaimed career included performances in “The Godfather,” “Apocalypse Now,” “Lonesome Dove” and “Tender Mercies,” which earned him an Academy Award. He was 95.

James Van Der Beek American actor James Van Der Beek died on Feb. 11, 2026. He was best known for playing Dawson Leery on “Dawson’s Creek” and also starred in “Varsity Blues” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.” He was 48.

Brad Arnold American singer and songwriter Brad Arnold died on Feb. 7, 2026. He was the lead singer of 3 Doors Down, the rock band known for songs including “Kryptonite,” “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.” He was 47.

Chuck Negron American singer Chuck Negron died on Feb. 2, 2026. He was one of the lead vocalists of Three Dog Night and sang on hits including “Joy to the World,” “One” and “An Old Fashioned Love Song.” He was 83.

Catherine O’Hara Canadian actor and comedian Catherine O’Hara died on Jan. 30, 2026. She was known for her work on “SCTV” and for memorable roles in “Home Alone,” “Beetlejuice,” “Best in Show” and “Schitt’s Creek.” She was 71.

Roger Allers American filmmaker Roger Allers died on Jan. 17, 2026. He co-directed Disney’s animated classic “The Lion King” and later directed “Open Season” and helped adapt “The Lion King” for Broadway. He was 76.

Bob Weir American singer, songwriter and guitarist Bob Weir died on Jan. 10, 2026. He was a founding member of the Grateful Dead and later performed with bands including RatDog, Furthur and Dead & Company. He was 78.