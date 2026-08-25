What We Need to Know: Defend the Vote Rally & A. Philip Randolph’s Legacy

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Sybil Wilkes is back with What We Need To Know the daily briefing that keeps our community sharp, aware, and ready. From the ballot box to the labor halls of history, this morning’s rundown carries stories that speak directly to our community’s power, past and present. Here’s what you need to know.

Southern Runoff Races Head to the Polls

Voters across the South are shaping the political landscape as three key runoff races take center stage. In Georgia, Democrats Marcy Scott and Everton Blair are competing to fill the seat of the late Congressman David Scott, who happens to be Marcy’s father. Down in South Carolina, Republicans Darlene Graham and Ralph Norman are facing off for the Senate nomination. And in Oklahoma, Democrats Nikhila Jasmine Thomas and Jim Priest are battling for their party’s Senate nod. Whoever wins that primary, though, will have a steep climb come November against Republican Kevin Hearn. Every vote in these races matters.