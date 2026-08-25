Social Media Reacts To The Death Of Icon Dolly Parton

Source: Dolly Parton / Instagram

News of Dolly Parton’s death has sparked an outpouring of emotion across social media, with fans, celebrities and people from communities around the world reacting to the loss of a beloved American icon.

TRENDING: Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Parton’s influence stretched far beyond country music, making her a familiar and cherished figure to generations. As the news spreads, social media has become a place for people to process the loss and reflect on the remarkable impact she had on music, entertainment and American culture.

TRENDING: Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

See how fans on social media are reacting to the news about the passing of Americas beloved icon:

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