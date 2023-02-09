On Air

Join the Y Thursday, February 16 at the Bluestone from 6-8 for the 16th Annual Legacy Event

  • Date/time: February 16th
  • Venue: Bluestone
  • Address: 583 E Broad St, Columbus, Ohio

Join the Y Thursday, February 16 at the Bluestone from 6-8 for the 16th Annual Legacy Event. Tickets are just $25 and all proceeds go toward the Near East Side’s youth and community as we create positive impact, combat youth violence, improve mental health and empower communities of wellness. Don’t miss out on live music from The Dealbreakers and this important event. https://www.facebook.com/events/555395585924094

