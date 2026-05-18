Source: Columbus Arts Festival / radio one columbus

Your Next Favorite Moment Starts Here!

The Columbus Arts Festival brings the best artists and performers to bring their magic to the city for three days in June.

Join us for the 64th year of arts, performances, fashion and food on the Scioto Riverfront!

June 12 – Friday

11am-9pm

June 13 – Saturday

10am-9pm

June 14 – Sunday

10am-5pm

Get more information about the festival and how you can be involved here.

2026 Columbus Arts Festival was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com