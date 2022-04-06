Columbus Job and Recruitment Fair: Working Mom’s Edition

Are you looking for a new profession? Be sure to join us for the Urban One Career and Recruitment Fair powered by Columbus Urban League Career Services on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, at Columbus Metropolitan Library, Main Library. 96 S. Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215, from 12N – 4PM.

Here you can gain onsite information and one on one interviews with healthcare providers in the education field and law enforcement agencies.

If you ever wanted to be a skilled bartender or a truck driver looking for growth make sure you attend!

Need help with resume building, interview techniques, or how to dress for success? Come take advantage of our free lunch and learn from 12noon -2pm! Seating is limited and registration is required. Click here or below to register

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Who You’ll Meet:

