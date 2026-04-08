9th Annual SUMMER614

Source: Fame Productions / Radio One Columbus

Music Is Therapy 614 Presents: SUMMER614

EVENT DATE:

Saturday May 30th, 2026

VENUE:

Columbus Commons

160 S. High St.

Columbus, Ohio 43215

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PERFORMERS:

Keyshia Cole, Ying Yang Twins, Keke Wyatt, Next

Sounds by DJ Mr. King & Krate Digga

Hosted By Ro tha Realest

DOORS:

Doors will open at 4PM

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TICKETS TIERS (CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE):

GENERAL ADMISSION

PREMIUM AREA

BACK VIP

FRONT VIP

FRONT ROW VIP

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What You Can and Can’t bring into Summer 614:

ONLY Chairs allowed (camping/folding)

NO Coolers

NO Tables

NO Tents

NO Umbrellas

NO Blankets

NO Tarps

NO Food | Food Trucks will be on site to purchase food

NO Drinks | Cash bars will be on site to purchase drinks

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PARKING:

The Main Garage is located at 55 East Rich St., with entrances on Main and Rich St., between High and Third St.

The Underground Garage is located at 191 South Third St., with an entrance off of Third St., between State and Rich St.

VIP PARKING:

Contact 614-944-8700 for further details

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VENDOR INFORMATION CALL 614-668-8287

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ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

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Artist line-up is subject to change

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