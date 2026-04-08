9th Annual SUMMER614

- Date/time: May 30
- Venue: Columbus Commons
- Address: 160 S. High St., Columbus, OH
Music Is Therapy 614 Presents: SUMMER614
EVENT DATE:
Saturday May 30th, 2026
VENUE:
Columbus Commons
160 S. High St.
Columbus, Ohio 43215
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2025 SUMMER614 PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PERFORMERS:
Keyshia Cole, Ying Yang Twins, Keke Wyatt, Next
Sounds by DJ Mr. King & Krate Digga
Hosted By Ro tha Realest
DOORS:
Doors will open at 4PM
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TICKETS TIERS (CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE):
GENERAL ADMISSION
PREMIUM AREA
BACK VIP
FRONT VIP
FRONT ROW VIP
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What You Can and Can’t bring into Summer 614:
ONLY Chairs allowed (camping/folding)
NO Coolers
NO Tables
NO Tents
NO Umbrellas
NO Blankets
NO Tarps
NO Food | Food Trucks will be on site to purchase food
NO Drinks | Cash bars will be on site to purchase drinks
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PARKING:
The Main Garage is located at 55 East Rich St., with entrances on Main and Rich St., between High and Third St.
The Underground Garage is located at 191 South Third St., with an entrance off of Third St., between State and Rich St.
VIP PARKING:
Contact 614-944-8700 for further details
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VENDOR INFORMATION CALL 614-668-8287
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ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE
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Artist line-up is subject to change
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